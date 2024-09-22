You Are Wrong If You Just Called This Dish 'Gulab Jamun', Watch Viral Video To Know What It Is

'Chocolate wala orange' from a Goa-based restaurant | Instagram/Swad Official

There's a dish going viral on social media, which has reminded people of the much-loved Indian dessert 'Gulab Jamun', but let us tell you that you are wrong if you too, like most netizens, guessed this dish to be so. Then, what is it? In a video shared online, we see a food blogger trying this dish while referring to it as "Chocolate wala orange."

It was learned that the unique dessert was crafted in Panaji, Goa and it served as a fusion of chocolate with orange. Wait, what? Yes, you read that right. The dish might have resembled a desi sweet item, but it was something quite different. It was a chocolatey preparation placed inside an orange. The Instagram page mentioned while sharing the video online that this chocolate-stuffed orange dish was available at the Aangan restaurant in Goa.

Watch video

The video opened by showing Gaurav Wasan of Swad Official, a popular food page, introducing the chocolate-filled orange to viewers. As he opened the outer surface of the fruit, the camera focused on how the fibrous fruity elements were replaced with a chocolate punch. Also, the orange peel looked softened through some process, which wasn't stated in the video. Wasan cut the dish into pieces and enjoyed it along with the orange peel. The dish seemed to have served as a blend of the citrusy flavor of orange and the sweetness of the cocoa stuffing.

Netizens react

So far, the video featuring the dish has attracted more than 14,000 likes on the social media platform. Netizens were initially seen calling it a 'Gulab Jamun,' only to learn later that it wasn't the desi sweet item. "Mujhe gulab jamun laga," read one comment, while another added, "Orange Kam gulabjamun jyada lg rha hai." A few others commented with heart emojis while reacting to the fusion dish involving orange and chocolate.