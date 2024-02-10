VIDEO: Doctor Terminated From Service For Pre-Wedding Photo-Shoot Inside OT In Karnataka's Chitradurga Govt Hospital

Doctor Terminated From Service For Pre-Wedding Photo-Shoot Inside OT In Karnataka's Chitradurga Govt Hospital | Twitter

Bengaluru, February 9: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday terminated a doctor from service, who got his pre-wedding photo-shoot done inside an operation theatre at the government hospital in Chitradurga district. Rao said, "Government hospitals are meant for serving the public, not for personal engagements. I will not tolerate such indiscipline."

"All doctors, staff and contract employees will have to discharge their duties as per the guidelines. I have already directed the concerned doctors and authorities not to misuse the premises of government hospitals," Rao added.

Abhishek, a doctor attached to the Bharamasagara Government Hospital, had recently got his pre-wedding photo shoot done inside the operation theatre of the hospital.

The photos went viral on social media, drawing flak from the public. One photo shows Abhishek performing surgery on a patient, while his fiance is standing in front of him and helping him out. He had taken charge as a health officer at the hospital one month ago.