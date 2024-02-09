Gujarat: Doctor Suspended For Wrong Blood Transfusion At Rajkot Civil Hospital Trauma Centre

Representational photo |

In a concerning incident at Rajkot Civil Hospital, a doctor has been suspended for mistakenly transfusing the wrong blood to an elderly patient admitted to the trauma centre. The decision comes after an investigation into allegations made by the patient's relatives, revealing a critical lapse in medical care.

The Superintendent of Rajkot Civil Hospital has taken decisive action following a grave medical error that occurred on January 19. Dinesh Ramnik Gondhia, aged 62, was admitted to the trauma center after sustaining injuries in a motorcycle accident, resulting in a fractured hip. During the operation conducted at the trauma centre, Gondhia experienced significant blood loss, necessitating an urgent transfusion of 'O' group blood.

However, a critical mistake unfolded when the attending doctor inadvertently administered B positive blood meant for another patient, causing a rapid deterioration in Gondhia's condition. The patient had to be immediately placed on a ventilator due to the severity of the error.

Upon allegations of negligence leveled by the patient's family, Civil Superintendent Dr RS Trivedi promptly initiated an investigation. A committee was formed to ascertain the cause of the incident, which revealed the doctor's negligence in the blood transfusion process.

Consequently, the Resident Doctor of the Orthopedic Department of the Trauma Center, Chirag Vaghela, has been suspended for a period of seven days with a salary deduction. Additionally, a report will be forwarded to the Gandhinagar head office for further disciplinary action against the doctor, emphasising the gravity of negligence in medical duties.

The Medical Superintendent has announced stringent measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. All resident doctors and nursing staff across various departments will be mandated to be present during blood transfusions. Specialised training will be provided within the next 15 days, with particular emphasis on observing blood temperature and conducting cross-matching slides to ensure compatibility between donor and recipient blood.