Another Cataract Surgery Fiasco In Gujarat: 5 Patients Rushed To Ahmedabad Hospital After Alleged Mishap

Second Cataract Surgery Fiasco In Gujarat: Five Patients Rushed To Ahmedabad After Alleged Mishap

Ahmedabad: Just when the dust was settling on the botched cataract surgeries at Mandal Trust Hospital, which left several patients partially or fully blind, another worrying incident has gripped Gujarat's healthcare system. Five patients from Sarvodaya Charitable Trust Hospital in Radhanpur, who underwent cataract surgery a week ago, are now battling complications and have been rushed to the eye hospital at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.



Early Friday morning, the patients arrived at the Civil Eye Hospital complaining of blurred vision, persistent eye pain, and watery eyes. Dr. Umang Mishra, eye surgeon and RMO at the hospital, revealed, "A preliminary investigation suggests a possible bacterial infection, similar to what we witnessed in the Mandal incident. Further examinations are underway to understand the exact cause and extent of the problems."

January 10th tragedy at Mandal Trust Hospital

This incident comes close on the heels of the January 10th tragedy at Mandal Trust Hospital, where 29 patients underwent cataract surgery, leading to infections and vision loss for 17 individuals. Investigations are ongoing in that case, with questions mounting about hygiene standards, medical practices, and the qualifications of the operating surgeon. The news of this second incident has triggered fear and anger among both the public and the medical community. Families of the affected patients are demanding accountability and swift action from the authorities. Concerns about the quality of healthcare provided by charitable institutions, particularly in rural areas, have also intensified.

A leading ophthalmologist in Ahmedabad, expressed dismay at the recurring incidents. "These cases highlight the urgent need for stricter regulations and robust oversight mechanisms for all healthcare facilities, regardless of their funding source. Patient safety should be paramount, and any lapses must be dealt with severely." Meanwhile, health officials in Gujarat have assured the public that the patients at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital are receiving proper treatment and their condition is being monitored closely. An investigation into the Radhanpur case has also been initiated. However, this latest incident raises critical questions about the state of healthcare in Gujarat and the potential systemic issues that might be leading to such repeated failures.