Gujarat Morbi Bridge Tragedy: Families Of Victims Allege VIP Facility To Accused Oreva MD, Demand His Jail Transfer | Video Screengrab

The family members of victims from the tragic Morbi bridge accident have appealed to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, DGP Vikas Sahai, and Additional Director General of Police Jails urging the transfer of main accused Jaysukh Patel, MD of Oreva, to a different jail. Allegations of preferential treatment and security concerns have prompted this request, casting a shadow over the ongoing legal proceedings.

The Morbi bridge tragedy, which claimed the lives of 135 individuals in October 2022, remains a harrowing chapter in Gujarat's recent history.

Details of the plea filed

In a plea fraught with anguish and frustration, the family members of those affected by the devastating Morbi bridge accident have beseeched the authorities for decisive action in the case. Amid mounting concerns over the treatment of the main accused, Jaysukh Patel, accusations of undue privileges and security lapses have ignited a firestorm of controversy surrounding the judicial process.

The heart-wrenching appeal, delivered to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, DGP Vikas Sahai, and Additional Director General of Police Jails, outlines a litany of grievances against the prevailing circumstances. The family members allege that Jaysukh Patel, the prime accused in the case, is purportedly enjoying leniency and unrestricted movement within the confines of Morbi Jail, facilitated by political connections.

Demanding transparency and accountability, the aggrieved relatives have urged for Jaysukh Patel's transfer to alternative facilities in Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, or Surat, citing concerns of possible collusion between local authorities and the accused. They further implore a thorough examination of the Morbi Jail's CCTV footage spanning three months, aiming to shed light on any irregularities in the treatment of the accused.

Moreover, the family members have voiced apprehensions regarding the safety of witnesses, alleging instances of intimidation and coercion.