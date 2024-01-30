 Morbi Bridge Tragedy: Gujarat High Court Calls For Comprehensive Report On Affected Children's Status
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMorbi Bridge Tragedy: Gujarat High Court Calls For Comprehensive Report On Affected Children's Status

Morbi Bridge Tragedy: Gujarat High Court Calls For Comprehensive Report On Affected Children's Status

Terming the affidavit incomplete, the court has mandated a detailed report to shed light on the condition of the victimised children.

FPJ SURATUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat Morbi dam tragedy | FPJ

Ahmedabad: In a significant development pertaining to the Morbi Bridge tragedy of November 2022, the Gujarat High Court, during a Suo Moto hearing on Tuesday, expressed dissatisfaction with the state government's affidavit. The court highlighted the lack of clarity on the status of children affected by the tragic incident that claimed 135 lives. Terming the affidavit incomplete, the court has mandated a detailed report to shed light on the condition of the victimised children.

The affidavit, presented by the state government through Advocate General Kamal Trivedi, indicated that 21 children had lost one or both parents in the Morbi Bridge tragedy. Out of this, seven children were orphaned, having lost both parents, while 14 had one parent affected by the tragedy. However, the court, presided over by Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Aniruddh Mayee, raised concerns about the lack of clarity on whether the remaining parent of those 14 children was still alive.

Read Also
Gujarat: Government supersedes BJP-ruled Morbi Municipality for bridge collapse
article-image

HC raised issue of incomplete inquiry into Morbi dam incident

Chief Justice Agarwal emphasized that the inquiry into the children affected by the Morbi tragedy was incomplete. The court questioned why children were labeled as orphans when grandparents were taking care of them. Notably, the submitted report did not clearly specify which parent succumbed to the tragedy, their role as the family's breadwinner, or the current residence of the affected children. Chief Justice Agarwal pointed out discrepancies and mistakes in the report, even criticizing the collector's role in the matter.

Read Also
SC says Gujarat Morbi Bride collapse incident "enormous tragedy," need to check attribution of...
article-image

HC directs authorities to file detailed report about the tragedy

In response to the shortcomings in the government's affidavit, the Gujarat High Court has directed authorities to file a thoroughly prepared and detailed report on the status of children who lost either of their parents in the Morbi Bridge tragedy. The court emphasized the need for accuracy and completeness in documenting the particulars of each affected child's situation.

Read Also
Gujarat: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Gas Godown In Morbi; Visuals Surface
article-image

Additionally, Chief Justice Agarwal criticised the affidavit submitted by the counsel representing the Oreva company, terming it incomplete. The court expressed dissatisfaction with the content and called for a more comprehensive and accurate submission regarding the company's role of information related to the tragic incident.

The next hearing is scheduled on February 26.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Morbi Bridge Tragedy: Gujarat High Court Calls For Comprehensive Report On Affected Children's...

Morbi Bridge Tragedy: Gujarat High Court Calls For Comprehensive Report On Affected Children's...

Uttar Pradesh: Concerns Raised In Samajwadi Party Cadre Over Delay In Declaration Of Candidate For...

Uttar Pradesh: Concerns Raised In Samajwadi Party Cadre Over Delay In Declaration Of Candidate For...

Manvendra Singh Jasol's Wife Chitra Singh Dies In Car Accident In Rajasthan's Alwar, Videos Surface

Manvendra Singh Jasol's Wife Chitra Singh Dies In Car Accident In Rajasthan's Alwar, Videos Surface

VIDEO: Man Brutally Beaten Up With Sticks, Sledge Hammer Over Property Dispute As Wife Pleads For...

VIDEO: Man Brutally Beaten Up With Sticks, Sledge Hammer Over Property Dispute As Wife Pleads For...

Gujarat: 7 Alleged Leopard Poachers Denied Bail In Dharampur

Gujarat: 7 Alleged Leopard Poachers Denied Bail In Dharampur