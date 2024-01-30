Morbi Bridge Tragedy: Gujarat High Court Calls For Comprehensive Report On Affected Children's Status

Gujarat Morbi dam tragedy | FPJ

Ahmedabad: In a significant development pertaining to the Morbi Bridge tragedy of November 2022, the Gujarat High Court, during a Suo Moto hearing on Tuesday, expressed dissatisfaction with the state government's affidavit. The court highlighted the lack of clarity on the status of children affected by the tragic incident that claimed 135 lives. Terming the affidavit incomplete, the court has mandated a detailed report to shed light on the condition of the victimised children.

The affidavit, presented by the state government through Advocate General Kamal Trivedi, indicated that 21 children had lost one or both parents in the Morbi Bridge tragedy. Out of this, seven children were orphaned, having lost both parents, while 14 had one parent affected by the tragedy. However, the court, presided over by Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Aniruddh Mayee, raised concerns about the lack of clarity on whether the remaining parent of those 14 children was still alive.

HC raised issue of incomplete inquiry into Morbi dam incident

Chief Justice Agarwal emphasized that the inquiry into the children affected by the Morbi tragedy was incomplete. The court questioned why children were labeled as orphans when grandparents were taking care of them. Notably, the submitted report did not clearly specify which parent succumbed to the tragedy, their role as the family's breadwinner, or the current residence of the affected children. Chief Justice Agarwal pointed out discrepancies and mistakes in the report, even criticizing the collector's role in the matter.

HC directs authorities to file detailed report about the tragedy

In response to the shortcomings in the government's affidavit, the Gujarat High Court has directed authorities to file a thoroughly prepared and detailed report on the status of children who lost either of their parents in the Morbi Bridge tragedy. The court emphasized the need for accuracy and completeness in documenting the particulars of each affected child's situation.

Additionally, Chief Justice Agarwal criticised the affidavit submitted by the counsel representing the Oreva company, terming it incomplete. The court expressed dissatisfaction with the content and called for a more comprehensive and accurate submission regarding the company's role of information related to the tragic incident.

The next hearing is scheduled on February 26.