 Gujarat: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Gas Godown In Morbi; Visuals Surface
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat: A massive fire broke out at a gas godown on Morbi Maliya Highway near Gala Village of Rajkot District on Monday. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and a firefighting operation was underway to control the situation there. Visuals of the incident show large flames and clouds of black smoke coming out of the godown.

More details are awaited.

