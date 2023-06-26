Gujarat: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Gas Godown In Morbi; Visuals Surface |

Gujarat: A massive fire broke out at a gas godown on Morbi Maliya Highway near Gala Village of Rajkot District on Monday. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and a firefighting operation was underway to control the situation there. Visuals of the incident show large flames and clouds of black smoke coming out of the godown.

More details are awaited.