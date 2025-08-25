Hooghly Shocker: Man Caught On Camera Molesting Minor Girl In Sweet Shop, Police Launch Hunt | X/@monanspeaks

Hooghly: A disturbing case of child molestation emerged from West Bengal’s Hooghly district, wherein a minor girl was harassed inside a sweet shop in Uttarpara.

The incident, captured on the store's CCTV, has now gone viral on social media. As per the police, a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and efforts are on to trace the accused.

Trigger Warning: Viewer discretion is advised. Visuals in the following video maybe disturbing to some.

Incident Caught on Video

According to a report by NDTV, the girl had gone to the shop with her grandmother when the middle-aged accused approached her. In the clip, the man, described as balding and pot-bellied, is seen first striking up a conversation with the child. He is then captured stroking her head and cheek, before attempting to kiss her. The girl pulls away, visibly uncomfortable, but the man continues his advances, later placing his hand on her shoulder.

Throughout the incident, other customers can be seen entering and leaving the shop, apparently unaware of what is unfolding. Even the girl’s grandmother, who was standing at the counter, appears not to have noticed the man’s actions behind her.

Police Initiates Action

West Bengal Police confirmed that they have taken the matter seriously and are trying to identify the accused using the footage. Officials appealed to the public to share any information that may help in locating him. “The accused will be caught soon and given severe punishment,” police said.

The video’s circulation has sparked anger among netizens, many of whom demanded stronger safeguards for children in public spaces. Residents also called for the installation of CCTV cameras in shops and crowded areas to enable quicker intervention in such cases.