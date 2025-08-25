BJP And JD(U) Push For Equal Seat Share In Bihar Polls As Chirag Paswan’s LJP(RV) And HAM Press For Larger Quota

Union Minister Chirag Paswan (L) and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (R) | File Image

Patna: The seat-sharing talks between allies of the NDA for upcoming Bihar assembly election are in the final stage as BJP and JD(U) are expected to contest an equal number of seats.

However, both parties are likely to face a huge challenge in satisfying small allies like union ministers Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM, as they are flexing their muscles by demanding 40 seats and 20 seats respectively.

Smaller NDA Allies Push for Bigger Share

A senior LJP(RV) leader on the condition of anonymity said, “We will not accept 20 seats as we will not contest less than 40 seats in the elections.” Even if Chirag's L JP(RV) relents, it is not expected to contest less than 30 seats, sources added.On the other hand, a senior Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader said, “My party would not settle for less than 20 seats. We should not be offered fewer seats than what LJP gets. We have four legislators while the LJP has none.”

On the other hand, Bihar JD(U) president Umesh Kushwaha said his party would not contest less than 100 seats. His assertion means BJP too will not accept less than 100 seats. The other ally, former union minister and MP Upendra Kushwaha has not opened his cards so far but he would like to contest a ‘respectable’ number of seats. The seat arrangement among allies of the NDA could change if Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), currently an ally of the RJD Congress Mahagathbandhan, switches sides.

BJP Surged as JD(U) Slipped to Third Place in 2020

In the 2020 Assembly poll, JD(U), led by CM Nitish Kumar, contested 115 seats and BJP 110. VIP, then part of NDA, contested 11 seats and HAM 7, while LJP contested 135 seats on its own. BJP won 74 seats while JD(U)’s seat tally slipped to third position with 43 seats. In 2020, the undivided LJP could win just 1 seat, Matihani, despite contesting 135 seats. Its decision to field candidates against JD(U) cost Nitish’s party dear ly. In 64 seats where the party finished third or lower, it polled more votes than the victor’s margin. Of these, it hurt JD(U) in 27 seats where it finished second.