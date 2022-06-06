e-Paper Get App

Video: Disneyland employee ruins a man's proposal

A man's proposal has been interrupted by a Disneyland worker

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 07:43 PM IST
A video has become viral on social media that shows that a man's proposal is being interrupted by a Disneyland worker. The clip shows that a man has got on his knee at Disneyland to propose to his ladylove. As he opens the ring box, an employee runs rapidly and snatches the ring from the man's hand. The couple looked confused by the action of the man.

The video has been made viral among many users. Few of them have also criticised the employee's bad behaviour. One user wrote, "So @DisneyParis_EN condones employees being extremely condescending to guests? Is it in the manual that employees get to assault guests and snatch engagement rings from peoples hands mid proposal? Absolutely CRAZY #DisneyProposal #DisneylandParis.”

A Disney spokesperson had told Newsweek, "We regret how this was handled. We have apologised to the couple involved and offered to make it right." What do you think about the video?

