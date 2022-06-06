Video: Disneyland employee ruins a man's proposal

A video has become viral on social media that shows that a man's proposal is being interrupted by a Disneyland worker. The clip shows that a man has got on his knee at Disneyland to propose to his ladylove. As he opens the ring box, an employee runs rapidly and snatches the ring from the man's hand. The couple looked confused by the action of the man.

The video has been made viral among many users. Few of them have also criticised the employee's bad behaviour. One user wrote, "So @DisneyParis_EN condones employees being extremely condescending to guests? Is it in the manual that employees get to assault guests and snatch engagement rings from peoples hands mid proposal? Absolutely CRAZY #DisneyProposal #DisneylandParis.”

This @Disney employee stopped a proposal by GRABBING THE RING out of the man's hand and telling them to move. This man had permission to do the proposal in this spot and this jerk literally ran up during the proposal and ruined their magical moment.



Absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/jGc7mIkuEj — RayReptile™ (@RayReptile) June 3, 2022

imagine paying $200 just for an interrupted ruined proposal at disneyland. this makes me wanna cancel my disney+ pic.twitter.com/4vhclfFQNa — dyslexic heaux (@dxhoex) June 3, 2022

Disney would of had one less employee for:

1. ruining my proposal.

2. snatching the ring out my hand.

4. and for number 2 and 3 https://t.co/R6ldRzljZp — DJay (@made_n_bama) June 4, 2022

A Disney spokesperson had told Newsweek, "We regret how this was handled. We have apologised to the couple involved and offered to make it right." What do you think about the video?

