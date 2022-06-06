Prince Louis makes funny faces with mom Kate Middleton, check Twitter reactions

Image credits: Google

Queen Elizabeth completed 70 years on the throne. The Platinum Jubilee celebrations took place to honor the British monarch. Although, it was her great-grandson, Prince Louis, who has been the show stealer.

Prince Louis stole the show at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth's reign with his quirky expressions and super-cute gestures. In the set of new photos, Twitterati observed that Prince Louis was making funny faces with mom Catherine.

More amazing Prince Louis pics from the Queen's Jubilee:



[I was surprised that he behaved so badly. When he put his thumb to his nose and blew raspberries at his Mom, that was to much. I bet his Mom was really angry but she couldn't show it.] pic.twitter.com/OGxlr2Jasq — George Robert (@GVitkosPress) June 6, 2022

this is the most i’ve ever liked them. not that i hate them i just really like it when kids are kids 😂 good for prince louis https://t.co/Y2i8gWyTbk — Lisa 🏹🗽❤️ (@audreysl0ve) June 6, 2022

Prince Louis is becoming one of my favorite royals😆 He’s being a kid, not a royal robot 🤖 (Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty) pic.twitter.com/dP5kgWX50P — Johnsontwit (@Johnsontwit1) June 6, 2022

Duchess Catherine + Prince William: They joke about Prince Louis’ grimace show https://t.co/ublqD6gfAi — Jaun News Usa (@jaunnewsusa) June 6, 2022

Twitterati observed that Louis was biting his lower lip and was making silly expressions. Check out the photos here.

Talking about Queen Elizabeth, the 96-year-old queen was dressed in blue dress, her hands clasped on to a walking stick. She took salute from the military and then made an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony. The Queen's appearance has been a milestone never completed by any British monarch.