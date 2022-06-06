Prince Louis makes funny faces with mom Kate Middleton, check Twitter reactions

Queen Elizabeth completed 70 years on the throne. The Platinum Jubilee celebrations took place to honor the British monarch. Although, it was her great-grandson, Prince Louis, who has been the show stealer.
Prince Louis stole the show at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth's reign with his quirky expressions and super-cute gestures. In the set of new photos, Twitterati observed that Prince Louis was making funny faces with mom Catherine.
Twitterati observed that Louis was biting his lower lip and was making silly expressions. Check out the photos here.
Talking about Queen Elizabeth, the 96-year-old queen was dressed in blue dress, her hands clasped on to a walking stick. She took salute from the military and then made an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony. The Queen's appearance has been a milestone never completed by any British monarch.
