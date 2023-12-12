VIDEO: Man Swings From Speeding Autorickshaw On Delhi's Signature Bridge, Topples Down Cycler During Reckless Road Stunt

Cycler Loses Balance On Delhi's Signature Bridge After Youth Performing Road Stunt Bangs Into Him (Viral Video) | X

A reckless youth was seen involving himself in a risky road stunt in Delhi, leaving a cycler injured due to his frivolous act. The man was seen sporting his adventure skills on the busy Signature Bridge in the national capital. He was swinging from an autorickshaw and touching the vehicles adjacently moving on the roadway. After banging his hand on a tempo, he hit a man cycling. The helmet-less cycler fell on the ground after forcefully being hit by the mischief creator. WATCH:

Hit and run case

A video from the incident has surfaced online and gone viral. Shared by journalist Lavely Bakshi, the footage showed the youth performing a dangerous road stunt and injuring another commuter on the route. During the act, the man held only one leg inside the vehicle and the other was out swaying along with him. As the moving autorickshaw reached close to a man cycling in the nearby lane of the road, this person banged into him leaving him toppling down on the ground. As seen in the video, neither did he realise he was about to knock someone down (as he was facing the other side), nor did he halt to check the cycler's status. It was a case of hit and run.

Several people forwarded the clip on social media drawing the attention of police. However, the response of the police in this matter is awaited.