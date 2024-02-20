VIDEO: Crowd Loots Ghee Packets After Truck Carrying Them Crashes On Highway In UP's Jhansi; Scene Turns Chaotic | Twitter

Jhansi: In a bizarre incident, a few people were seen stealing the packets of ghee from a truck after it was damaged due to an accident on the highway in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi. The video of the shocking incident has emerged on the internet in which the villagers are seen emptying the truck which was loaded with the ghee packets.

The accident occurred after the truck collided with another truck on the highway. The people rushed to the spot and started running away with the packets of ghee which was scattered all over the road. This led to a chaotic situation at the scene.

Truck was laden with packets of ghee

The accident occurred on Monday (February 19) evening on the highway which falls under the Seepri Bazaar Police Station near the Royal City Colony in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi. As per reports, the employees of the finance company stopped the truck which was passing through the area under the Seepri Bazaar Police Station and were checking the documents of the truck. The truck was laden with thousands of packets of ghee.

Speeding truck rammed into the ghee truck

Meanwhile, another speeding truck came from behind and rammed into the truck which was stationed on the side of the road. The ghee which was loaded on the truck was spilled on the road after the accident. On noticing this, the people who were passing by started picking up the ghee packets and running away.

People also arrived on bikes

The video of the incident is going viral on social media and the people are seen removing the packets of ghee from the damaged and walking away with it. A man who was donning a red t-shirt was caught on camera stacking the packets of ghee into a sack and walking away with it. People also arrived on bikes to take advantage of the situation and pick up the packets of ghee.

Police stop the crowd from looting

The police was called to control the chaotic situation on the road. The police stopped the people who were taking away the packets of ghee with them and started placing them inside the truck again. The police claimed that they reached the spot on receiving information about the accident and managed the chaotic situation and also said that no complaint has been registered in connection with the matter.