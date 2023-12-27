Video: Truck Carrying Chickens Meets With Accident In UP's Agra Due To Dense Fog, Commuters Loot & Flee With Birds Worth Lakhs

In Agra, Uttar Pradesh, chaos ensued when a truck lorry transporting chickens became involved in a road accident amid dense fog conditions, contributing to a pile-up. The incident took a rather unusual turn as onlookers and commuters, seizing the opportunity, were observed hastily collecting chickens and hastily departing the scene. Some individuals went so far as to bundle the chickens into sacks, creating a peculiar scene amidst the aftermath of the road mishap.

What exactly happened?

Due to dense fog in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, around a dozen vehicles collided on the National Highway. One person died in the road accident, while several others were injured. Among the vehicles involved in the fog-induced collision was a truck loaded with chickens. Upon witnessing the stranded vehicle on the National Highway, people quickly seized the opportunity for looting. The injured driver of the vehicle screamed for help, but people continued to stop their vehicles and took away the chickens. Several vehicles collided in the fog near the Jharna Nala area, including Sunil Kumar's vehicle. Sunil revealed that his vehicle was filled with chickens, and he was traveling from Agra to Kasganj when the collision occurred, resulting in significant damage to his vehicle.

After the road accident, the vehicle was left on the road, and Sunil, along with others, stood on the roadside. As morning approached and people gathered, they started looting the chickens from the vehicle. On both sides of the road, people stopped their vehicles to engage in the chicken looting frenzy. Initially, Sunil tried to stop them, but he was unable to do anything in the face of the growing crowd. Sunil mentioned that there were chickens worth nearly two hundred and fifty thousand rupees in his vehicle, resulting in heavy financial losses.