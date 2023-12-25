 VIDEO: CJI DY Chandrachud Joins Christmas Celebrations At SC, Sings 'Jingle Bells' & Other Carols To Enjoy Festival Vibe
From the "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" to the classic "Jingle Bells," the CJI sung some of the popular Christmas carols during an event held at the honourable Supreme Court this festival season

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Monday, December 25, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
CJI DY Chandrachud Sings Carols At SC Christmas Event | ANI

It's Christmas time and the celebrations are taking place at every church, house, and workplace. The Supreme Court of India too observed the festival with a event inviting Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud as their Chief Guest. As he took to the stage to address the learned people gathered there, he vibed in Christmas mood by singing some of the popular carols.

From the "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" to the classic "Jingle Bells," the CJI sung some X-mas lyrics to enjoy and spread the festival vibe. WATCH VIDEO:

News agency ANI shared a video giving a glimpse of the celebrations organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). It showed CJI Chandrachud lively dancing and performing Christmas carols along with other dignitaries on the stage. He was seen asking people to join him singing while he sung the lyrics holding a mike in his hand. He was seen involving others on the stage to stand up and join the chorus.

The clip which ran around two minutes opened by showing him singing the popular reindeer carol followed by the song that welcomes Santa, Jingle Bells. The visuals also showed how the premises was beautifully decorated in the festival mood with a bright Christmas red banner and a "Merry Christmas" balloon garland.



