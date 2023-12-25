 Mumbai Police Wishes You Merry Christmas In Secret Santa Style
Festival greetings dear readers! Check below to know how the Mumbai Police wished people on the Christmas day along with an underlying safety message.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Monday, December 25, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
This Christmas, the Mumbai Police shared festival greetings in their quirky style. They uploaded two posts online wishing people a Merry Christmas. While one should Santa riding his vehicle with a helmet and reflected on road safety, the other threw light on cybersecurity and password protection.

"This Christmas keep your gifts & passwords a secret," they said in one of their post while adding further "Don’t let your bank account enter the wish-list of scammers!"

Santa Claus wears a helmet, so should you.

No sooner, they shared another image showing a happy Santa Claus riding a scooter instead of his traditional vehicle. On the two-wheeler, the white-bearded gift bringer who was dressed in red clothes was seen wearing a helmet. The Mumbai Police then asked people to take inspiration from Santa who too wears a helmet during a ride. They called the safety tool an essential and captioned the post to read: "Safety first is the only claus(e) to truly enjoy the holiday spirit. This festive season, keep up the joy and cheer by taking care of your present."

Secret Santa & Christmas

Festival greetings came in Secret Santa style, a fun game in which people present gifts to someone without revealing their identity. It is played across communities, friends, and even offices these days where people exchange Christmas gifts and be each others' Santa.

It is celebrated a few days ahead of Christmas. Later, this festival, people attend night masses in churches worshipping and celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

