Video: CCTV Captures Robot 'Kidnapping' Other Robots, Yep This Actually Happened In China

With capabilities of machines and Artificial Intelligence reaching unimaginable heights, it is no longer a matter of surprise what they can do. But every once in a while, a story comes along and blows our minds. A tiny robot in China reportedly convinced our robots to leave their work and to come with it. The tiny robot, as well as the bigger ones, were capable of having conversations with other machines, reported The Sun.

A video of the amusing (and scary depending on how you choose to look at it) is being widely shared on social media. The video shows the tiny robot entering a showroom where the bigger robots are working and having an actual verbal conversation with them. The bigger robots then appear follow the smaller one away from the places where they were before.

“Mesai mi yapıyorsun?” diye sordu küçük robot.

“Hiç işten çıkmıyorum, ki” diye cevap verdi büyük robotlardan biri.

“Yani eve gitmiyor musun?” diye sormaya devam etti minik Erbai.

“Bir evim yok,” diye yanıtladı büyük robot.

“O zaman benimle eve gel,” dedi Er Bai. Ve robotlar görev… pic.twitter.com/8N9ihuRzni — Bilge Seçkin Çetinkaya (@bilgeantigone) November 20, 2024

The Sun reported that the video was from a showroom in Shanghai

As per the report, the conversation went like this,

Small robot: "Are you working overtime?"

Bigger robot: "I never get off work."

The smaller robots then convinces two other robots to "come home" following which the robots and 10 of the remaining ones follow the smaller one.

The smaller robot, called Erbai, has been made by Hangzhou company and the bigger robots were made by a company in Shanghai.

After causing an outrage on Chinese social media, the companies revealed that the incident was meant as a test.

But based on reported and available details, it is not clear if the actual conversation and behaviour of the robots was staged or pre-programmed.