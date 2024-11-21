 Video: CCTV Captures Robot 'Kidnapping' Other Robots, Yep This Actually Happened In China
A tiny AI-powered robot had an actual verbal conversation with bigger robots and convinced them to follow it. The video of this amusing (or scary) incident is being shared on social media.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 11:59 AM IST
article-image
The smaller robot (left) convincing other robots to follow it. | X (@malumatfurusorg)

With capabilities of machines and Artificial Intelligence reaching unimaginable heights, it is no longer a matter of surprise what they can do. But every once in a while, a story comes along and blows our minds. A tiny robot in China reportedly convinced our robots to leave their work and to come with it. The tiny robot, as well as the bigger ones, were capable of having conversations with other machines, reported The Sun.

A video of the amusing (and scary depending on how you choose to look at it) is being widely shared on social media. The video shows the tiny robot entering a showroom where the bigger robots are working and having an actual verbal conversation with them. The bigger robots then appear follow the smaller one away from the places where they were before.

The Sun reported that the video was from a showroom in Shanghai

As per the report, the conversation went like this,

Small robot: "Are you working overtime?"

Bigger robot: "I never get off work."

The smaller robots then convinces two other robots to "come home" following which the robots and 10 of the remaining ones follow the smaller one.

The smaller robot, called Erbai, has been made by Hangzhou company and the bigger robots were made by a company in Shanghai.

After causing an outrage on Chinese social media, the companies revealed that the incident was meant as a test.

But based on reported and available details, it is not clear if the actual conversation and behaviour of the robots was staged or pre-programmed.

