'Yeh Building Kam Jail Jyada Hain': Woman Influencer Debates Over Living In 'Mohalla' Vs. Residential Apartments; WATCH

In a viral video making rounds on social media, a woman influencer is debating the life differences while living in a residential apartment building and a mohalla or basti. In the clip, she rants about how her social life has been impacted after moving from a basti area to an apartment. Netizens are divided over her opinions and have also shared their own theories along with it.

The video begins with the woman sharing how living in society is appealing and amusing, but only from the outside. She says, 'yeh sab dur se dekhne mein acchi lagti hain.' She goes on to say, "Jab tak mein yaha nahi rehti thi, mujhe lagta tha ki building ki life kitni aaramdayak hoti hain, bahot jyada chakachaund hoti hain, lights hoti hain. Vaha pe rehne ka apna alag hi maza hain, par jab mein yaha pe shift hui, mere saare maze nikal gaye, yeh building kam jail jyada lagne laga hain."

The woman further says that she does not even know who her neighbours are, and when they go out or come home, even after four years of shifting. She also rants on not having a terrace like she used to have at her house in a basti area.

Netizens' Divided Opinions:

One user wrote, "Honestly, it depends what you crave more: Apartment life = privacy, convenience, 24/7 delivery, Mohallah/Basti = chai on every doorstep, kids playing cricket till dusk, neighbours who feel like family. I grew up with that galli energy, and nothing matches it."

Another user wrote, But pata karna kyun hai ki kon kab aa reha hai aur jaa reha hai? Apne kaam se kaam kyun nahi rakh sakte? Aur rahi baat chai, lunches aur dinners ki wo toh apne vyavhaar pe depend karta hai."

Another user commented, "You don't know what peace is until you experience true quiet and calm. This woman should have a house near a metro and busy highway with the constant ting-ting of ragpickers, ping-ping of neighbors, and honking of cars and trucks."