VIDEO: 2-Year-Old Boy Dies After Car Runs Over Him In Karnataka's Bidar

In a distressing incident reported from Bidar, Karnataka, a car was seen fatally running over a minor boy playing on the main road. It took place on Tuesday evening when an Innova turned into a lane that the child was slowly crossing. While the car entered the way, the boy who was running to the other side unexpectedly stopped by getting himself run over by the vehicle.

Heartbreaking 💔



Innova car rans over 2yr old baby Basavachetan, in Harogeri Bidar #Karnataka



Son of Satish Patil & Sangita was playing by side of the road near Gurupadappa Nagamarapalli Hospital. Incident caught on CCTV. Case registered Gandhiganj station

Dead on spot

A CCTV camera installed on the premises recorded the incident and showed how the driver fled from the site after the child came under the vehicle. Locals rushed near the boy to look into the matter followed by registering a case at the Gandhi Ganj Police Station. Kannada news media outlets reported that the child died on the spot.

Some believed the turning to be a blind spot, however, the visuals didn't capture any signboard confirming the same. The child was identified as a two-year-old son of parents Satish Patil and Sangita Patil.

Similar incident

In a similar heartbreaking incident, a three-year-old boy was crushed down to death after his head came under the car's wheels while reversing the vehicle in UP's Shahjahanpur. It was learned that the driver was actively using a Bluetooth device while driving when he knocked down the boy playing there. However, the victim's father reportedly decided to not take any legal action against the driver following the police releasing him.