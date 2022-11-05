e-Paper Get App
Karnataka: 7 women killed, 11 injured in Bidar accident

These women labourers were returning home after work in the auto-rickshaw when it collided with the truck near Bemalakheda government school.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 11:25 AM IST
article-image
Picture for representation | File
Bidar: Seven women were killed and 11 injured in a head-on collision between an auto-rickshaw and a truck at a village in Chittaguppa taluk in Karnataka's Bidar late on Friday.

These women were labourers and were returning home after work in the auto-rickshaw when it collided with the truck near Bemalakheda government school.

They have been identified as Parvathi (40), Prabhavathi (36), Gundamma (60), Yadamma (40), Jaggamma (34) Ishwaramma (55) and Rukmini Bai (60), police said.

The drivers of the two vehicles were among the 11 injured and both of them are in a critical condition. As per media reports, a case has been registered.

article-image

