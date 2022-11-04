MP: President, PM & CM express grief over Betul accident

An SUV collided with a bus in Betul. | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have expressed profound grief over the loss of eleven lives in a road accident in Betul during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Taking to her twitter handle, President Droupadi Murmu said that she is pained over the news of the accident and expressed deep condolence to families who lost their dear ones in the mishap.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted and said that he is pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Betul. Giving condolence to the bereaved families, he prayed for the recovery of the injured. He said an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also expressed profound grief on the loss of eleven lives in a road accident in Betul. He announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to next kin of every deceased. The injured will get financial help Rs 10,000 each.

Chouhan has also assured free treatment to the injured persons.

Read Also MP: 11 dead as SUV rams into bus in Betul