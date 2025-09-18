VIDEO: Bengaluru Man Spotted Sleeping In Middle Of Road, Sparks Outrage Among Commuters; Here's How Police Responded | X @karnatakaportf

Bengaluru: A man was spotted sleeping in the middle of a busy road in Bengaluru, resulting in major traffic congestion at the scene. A video of the same was captured by onlookers in which the man can be seen sleeping with his legs folded in style while he was sleeping on a foam mattress. A bus and a car can be seen stuck due to him sleeping right in the middle of the street. The police have now reacted to the viral video, but there are no further reports.

In the bizarre incident, the man openly violated traffic rules and regulations. He went on to put his bedding right in the middle of the road and lay down on it. The commuters and passersby were stunned by the visuals, and one of them recorded the incident, showing traffic congestion caused by him sleeping on the road.

WATCH VIDEO:

Madness on Bengaluru Roads: Man Spotted Sleeping in the Middle of Traffic”



It is shocking to see the kind of chaos unfolding on Bengaluru’s busy roads. In a bizarre incident, a man was found sleeping right in the middle of a running road on a mattress, bringing traffic to a… pic.twitter.com/72pbReS9L2 — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) September 17, 2025

@karnatakaportf posted the video on X. The caption of the video reads, "Such behaviour is absolutely reckless and unacceptable. Whether the man is mentally unstable or deliberately engaging in this act, it is an extremely irresponsible move that puts not only his own life at risk but also endangers unsuspecting commuters. If a vehicle accidentally hits him, who will be held accountable? Will it be the driver who had no choice but to use the road, or the man whose actions created this hazard in the first place?"

Bengaluru Police Response:

The Bengaluru Police responded to the viral video, requesting the exact location of the incident. From their official account, Bengaluru Traffic Police also responded with the same request. However, netizens trolled the response, saying that it is their job to find the location and other details with the help of what is seen in the video.

Netizens are demanding strict action against the man, and outrage has sparked among them over the negligence by the traffic officials and cops.