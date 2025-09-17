 Bengaluru Man Caught Filming Women In Changing Room, Attacked And Molested Them When Abducted; Netizens Demand Strict Action
Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Man Caught Filming Women In Changing Room, Attacked And Molested Them When Abducted; Netizens Demand Strict Action | X @Ilyas_SK_31

Bengaluru: In a disgraceful incident that occurred in a mall that comes under Kodigehalli Police Station, in Tech City, Bengaluru, a man was caught red-handed while filming women inside a changing room. A video circulating on social media recorded the statements from the enraged women who abducted the man after catching him while filming. They claimed that the man molested them, pushed and attacked them to escape, and ran outside. Auto drivers present outside the building caught the man. Netizens are demanding strict action against him since the video is going viral on social media.

@Ilyas_SK_31 posted a two-minute-long video on X sharing the details of the incident. The user wrote, "Bangalore: A man was caught filming and harassing Muslim women in burqas, invading their privacy and spreading a dangerous message in society. Locals helped catch him, and reports suggest he was also filming inside changing rooms. @BlrCityPolice must take strict action and investigate thoroughly to ensure the safety and dignity of all visitors."

WATCH VIDEO:

Bengaluru Police Responded

Bengaluru police responded on the viral tweet with tagging the officials of the city. It tagged, official X handle of Kodigehalli Police Station along with the official accounts of ACP and DCP of the city.

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "@BlrCityPolice @blrcitytraffic @CPBlr is it acceptable for you if someone records ur daughter/wife/mother in the changing rooms & touch dem inappropriately? If No, den plzz catch dis cuplrit ASAP & setout an example for such molestors!"

Another wrote, "Looping and requesting cm and deputy cm for taking strict action against this perpetrator. @siddaramaiah @DKShivakumar"

While one user wrote, "Such a person needs very stringent punishment. These are shameless people trying to divide the society on communal lines and disrupt social harmony."

