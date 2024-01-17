VIDEO: Atlanta Airport Sees Dramatic Brawl; Woman Jumps On Counter, Gets Pushed To Floor By Coffee Shop Staff

Viral video records dramatic fight at Atlanta Airport |

A coffee shop at the Atlanta Airport turned chaotic after a dramatic fight broke there between a woman and the staff. The lady was seen screaming "Give me my stuff" repeatedly while hitting the manager and the employee of the outlet, followed by getting pushed on the floor. Furiously, she ended up jumping over the counter and collecting her bag. She was then seen fleeing away from the spot.

ATLANTA, GA.- Altercation recorded on video involving a manager and an employee at Harvest & Grounds near Terminal D in the airport. pic.twitter.com/EaI4znfaaE — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) January 16, 2024

A look at the dramatic fight

A video recording of the incident has surfaced on the internet and gone viral. It captures the altercation involving the Harvest & Grounds staff (a bakery and coffee brand) located near Terminal D of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the female customer.

The manager was seen yelling at the woman and asking her to move out of the space when she insisted on collecting her belongings before exiting the outlet. She hit the manager and even picked a chair to attack him, but her attempt was foiled by a staff there. Nevertheless, she managed to jump over the display racks to fetch her things before leaving the premises in fury.

Employee fired after brawl

Reports mentioned that the heated argument took place over compromised service when the woman asked for espresso shots. It ended with a call to the police and an employee getting fired. However, the troublemaking customer escaped before the police arrived.