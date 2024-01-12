 Telangana: Women Engage In Ugly Fight Over Seat On TSRTC Bus In Mudhole, Pull Each Other's Hair; Video Goes Viral
Telangana: Women Engage In Ugly Fight Over Seat On TSRTC Bus In Mudhole, Pull Each Other's Hair; Video Goes Viral

The incident took place in Nirmal district's Mudhole. The women were reportedly fighting over a seat on the bus. The bus conductor tried to intervene but failed.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, January 12, 2024, 07:28 PM IST
Women fighting on TSRTC bus | X

Mudhole, January 12: A video of women fighting on a bus in Telangana has gone viral on social media. The incident took place in Nirmal district's Mudhole. The women were reportedly fighting over a seat on the bus. The bus conductor tried to intervene but failed.

In the viral video, a few women are seen pulling each other's hair during a fight over a seat on the TSRTC bus. The bus conductor tried to defuse the tension and separate the fighting women. However, his efforts goes in vain as the women continues arguing.

Telangana Congress Government Plans State Advisory Council For Education And Employment
Congress Rolls Out Free Bus Services For Women In Telangana

Just two days after coming to power in Telangana, the Congress government, headed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, had in December last year announced to roll out the free bus service for women. It was one of the poll promises of the Congress party during the election campaign. Another promise that the Congress government fulfilled was to increase the health insurance limit to Rs 10 lakh.

The two announcements were made on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's birthday. CM Revanth Reddy had then called December 9 a day of festival for Telangana as it was on December 9, 2009, that the then UPA government had announced the formation of Telangana.

