Telangana: Women Engage In Ugly Fight Over Seat On TSRTC Bus In Mudhole, Pull Each Other's Hair; Video Goes Viral

Mudhole, January 12: A video of women fighting on a bus in Telangana has gone viral on social media. The incident took place in Nirmal district's Mudhole. The women were reportedly fighting over a seat on the bus. The bus conductor tried to intervene but failed.

In the viral video, a few women are seen pulling each other's hair during a fight over a seat on the TSRTC bus. The bus conductor tried to defuse the tension and separate the fighting women. However, his efforts goes in vain as the women continues arguing.

Women Fight On TSRTC Bus

Video going viral of women pulling each other's hair, reportedly over seat in #RTC bus; conductor unsuccessfully tried to bring situation under control, to civil behaviour; happened in #Mudhole #Nirmal #Telangana where @INCTelangana made bus-ride free for women @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/LiFrdTnIov — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) January 12, 2024

Just two days after coming to power in Telangana, the Congress government, headed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, had in December last year announced to roll out the free bus service for women. It was one of the poll promises of the Congress party during the election campaign. Another promise that the Congress government fulfilled was to increase the health insurance limit to Rs 10 lakh.

The two announcements were made on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's birthday. CM Revanth Reddy had then called December 9 a day of festival for Telangana as it was on December 9, 2009, that the then UPA government had announced the formation of Telangana.