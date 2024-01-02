Telangana Congress Government Plans State Advisory Council For Education And Employment |

The newly elected Congress government in Telangana is planning to establish a high-level state advisory council aimed at enhancing the quality of education and improving youth employability in the state, according to a report by Times of India. The council, inspired by the 2004 National Advisory Council led by Sonia Gandhi, will focus exclusively on education and youth employment.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will serve as the chairman of the state advisory council, and its members will include prominent figures such as Professor Haragopal, former IAS officer Aakunuri Murali, Professor K Nageshwar, and former IPS officer and BSP state president RS Praveen Kumar.

Council to include advisors from MNCs

The council may also include advisors from multinational companies (MNCs). Its operations will be based at the Phule Bhavan campus, overseeing all state universities and proposed skill development and development universities.

The advisory council's key objectives include advising the government on curriculum improvement, syllabus planning to align with market needs, and enhancing employment opportunities for students. The council will play a role in the appointment of vice-chancellors and will consult on such matters.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata, and Centurion University from Orissa have expressed interest in establishing skill development universities in the ten districts. These institutes will collaborate with the state government, providing land while planning syllabi, admissions, examinations, and producing manpower suited for the job market.

The three-year courses offered post-Intermediate, ITI, or polytechnic will admit students through entrance tests, catering to the needs of industries such as the automobile sector.