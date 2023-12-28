VIDEO: Argentina Floods Wash Away Recently-Inaugurated Bridge, Leaves Villagers Screaming In Fear

Argentina Floods Wash Away Pedestrian Bridge |

Floodwaters in Catamarca, Argentina washed away a pedestrian bridge that connected a village of around 600 people to the neighbourhood, leaving the villagers disconnected and isolated. Visuals from the site showed massive water gushing uprooting the construction and taking it away. As the disastrous incident took place in the region, people rushed to the shore and screamed in panic.

Viral Video:

A bridge was swept away in Catamarca, Argentina, on Christmas Day, leaving a city completely isolated. ⁣ pic.twitter.com/hVdwxmQ7QU — AccuWeather (@accuweather) December 27, 2023

Reportedly, a river surge amid heavy rain (4 inches of rainfall) swept the bridge away and cut off the locals from electricity. The incident was recorded on Monday following the flooding of the Rincon River. The chilling video captured how the bridge was lifted in the blink of one's eye and carried away by the roaring river.

Locals standing on the ground and witnessing the incident screamed out in horror after the massive floodwaters hit the bridge and swept it away. The video recorded their fear-filled voices after the bridge collapsed. It was learned that the bridge was only recently opened, reportedly inaugurated a little more than a month ago.

Government officials were quoted in international media reports as saying that the Rincon bridge was one of those affected due to the recent flooding while there were also strong waves hitting the Sijan river in the region. However, no casualties were reported in the bridge collapse.