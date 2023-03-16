Turkey floods: Highway between Bozova and Hilvan cracks & collapses; dramatic VIDEO goes viral |

After a massive earthquake hit Turkey in February, floods followed resulting in further damage. A video from Turkey recorded on camera the Bozova-Hilvan highway being washed away by the torrential rain.

The dramatic footage showed the infrastructure cracking and collapsing into the gushing waters. Daily Sabah, a media outlet from Istanbul, Turkey shared the video online.

WATCH VIDEO

VIDEO — Footage captures the moment the Bozova-Hilvan highway in southern Türkiye's Şanlıurfa collapsed due to severe flood brought on by torrential rain, wreaking havoc on a region already grappling with fallout from the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes pic.twitter.com/6wfEbxpMi5 — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) March 15, 2023

Floods caused by torrential rains hit two Turkish provinces that were devastated by last month's catastrophic earthquake, killing at least 14 people and increasing the misery for thousands who were left homeless, officials told media on Wednesday.

At least 12 people were killed in Sanliurfa, including five Syrian nationals whose bodies were found inside a flooded basement apartment and two other people who died inside a van that was trapped at an underpass.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck parts of Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6, killing more than 52,000 people - the vast majority in Turkey. More than 200,000 buildings in Turkey either collapsed or were severely damaged.