VIDEO: Alert RPF Officer Saves Life Of Senior Citizen Who Slipped While Boarding Moving Train In UP's Prayagraj

RPF ASI, Sanjay Kumar Rawat, saved the life of a railway passenger after he slipped while trying to get inside a moving train | X@CPRONCR

An alert ASI (assistant sub-inspector) with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the life of an elderly man by showing exemplary courage in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. On Sunday (April 14), the brave policeman's courageous act saved a senior citizen's life. The ASI, Sanjay Kumar Rawat, showed presence of mind and great agility and prevented the 63-year-old Sajjan Kumar from coming under the train.

The incident happened on Sunday (April 14) when Sajjan Kumar got down at the Prayagraj junction to buy food. The Guwahati-Bikaner train (no. 15634) reached Prayagraj station at 11.18 am. The train was on time and left the station around 11.35 am after getting a green signal.

आज प्रयागराज जं. से गाड़ी सं. 15634 के चलने के बाद ट्रेन में चढ़ने के प्रयास में एक यात्री सज्जन सिंह फिसलकर प्लेटफ़ॉर्म और कोच के बीच गिर गया।



स्टेशन पर तैनात @rpfncr के सoउoनिo श्री संजय कुमार रावत ने अदम्य साहस का परिचय देते हुए यात्री को बाहर निकाला और उसकी जान बचाई। pic.twitter.com/8bpST70PBH — North Central Railway (@CPRONCR) April 14, 2024

However, the 63-year-old Sajjan Kumar, upon learning that the train had started moving, tried to get inside the train even as the train was in motion. This is when he lost balance as he tried to get inside the train by catching the handle of the AC coach handle. However, the 63-year-old fails to get onto the train and instead loses balance and risks falling into the gap between the platform and the train.

The alert policeman Sanjay Kumar Rawat, who was standing close by and was walking towards Sajjan Kumar to stop him from trying to get inside the moving train, springs to action. The alert cop pulls back Sajjan Kumar with all his force and ensures that he safely falls on the platform instead of the gap between the train and the platform.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera and the Railways also appreciated the officer for his daring act. The man also thanked the railway cop for saving his life. Sajjan Kumar, who is a resident of Jaipur, was allowed to travel on another train to reach his destination.