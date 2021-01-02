Mumbai: Cop saves life of 60-year-old man at railway track, slaps him for being stupid

A Mumbai policeman on Friday saved a 60-year-old man from getting crushed under a train and then slapped him for his stupidity. The whole sequence of events was caught on camera.

The incident happened at Dahisar railway station in Mumbai yesterday. In the video, one can see a man getting stuck at the railway track while going back on the platform. As his shoe falls off, instead of prioritizing his life, he can be seen rushing to pick up his shoe.

Meanwhile, a police constable who was present there during the incident saved his life by helping him climb the platform in time. Although the policeman saved his life, he gave the man a tight slap on his face for his idiotic behaviour.

Watch the video here: