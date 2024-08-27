 'Very Cute, No Offence': Dog Dressed As Lord Krishna Goes Viral, Draws Mixed Reactions On Internet
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Very Cute, No Offence': Dog Dressed As Lord Krishna Goes Viral, Draws Mixed Reactions On Internet

'Very Cute, No Offence': Dog Dressed As Lord Krishna Goes Viral, Draws Mixed Reactions On Internet

As the video of the doggo dressed as Lord Krishna was uploaded online, it caught the attention of internet users and gathered mixed reactions. While a few people found the idea to be cute, others didn't find it okay to make a dog dress up like the Almighty.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 11:02 AM IST
article-image

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, pet parent from styled his golden retriever to resemble Lord Krishna. He dressed the doggo with an adorable pink scarf and a couple of hand and neck accessories. With a fancy head crown and a necklace, he made 'Joy' pose for camera in a Krishna Kanhaiya look. Hiding himself behind his pet, he held a flute to complete the look. As the video of the doggo dressed as Lord Krishna was uploaded online, it caught the attention of internet users and gathered mixed reactions. While a few people found the idea to be cute, others didn't find it okay to make a dog dress up like the Almighty.

Before you take a look at what people said regarding the dog wearing costume and accessories like the Lord, you could check out the video by yourself. The video was uploaded on Instagram by Joy's pet parents on August 25. They released the video of the doggo posing with a look inspired by Lord Krishna and captioned it with a heart emoji.

Watch video

A dog dressed as Lord Krishna sparks outrage online

FPJ Shorts
You Need To Have A Slumber Party With Yourself Every Night; Know How Sleep Disorders Can Be Fatal If Not Treated
You Need To Have A Slumber Party With Yourself Every Night; Know How Sleep Disorders Can Be Fatal If Not Treated
Assam: NIT Silchar Student Sent Back To Bangladesh For Liking 'Anti-India' Social Media Post
Assam: NIT Silchar Student Sent Back To Bangladesh For Liking 'Anti-India' Social Media Post
Prakash Raj On His Viral 'No Riots In Indonesia Because No RSS' Comment: 'Not My Statement, Right-Wingers Fabricate Them'
Prakash Raj On His Viral 'No Riots In Indonesia Because No RSS' Comment: 'Not My Statement, Right-Wingers Fabricate Them'
Video: Shahid Afridi Holds And Embraces His Grandson In Adorable Moment
Video: Shahid Afridi Holds And Embraces His Grandson In Adorable Moment

The video has already crossed three million views on the social media platform and left people talking about it. The video initially drew some criticism for grooming the animal with notes of Lord Krishna's appearance. "This guy portrayed dog as Bhagwan Krishna, It's very wrong don't do this type of cheap things," an X page posted leaving a few upset and triggered. In reply, retweets read, "What’s wrong with you guys?? You keep disrespecting God… shame on you guys."

Read Also
On Janmashtami, One Muslim Sect Has Greetings For Followers Of Hazrat Krishna
article-image

Taking a stand against the backlash the video faced, pet lovers alleged there was nothing wrong in portraying a dog in a Lord's look. One of the X users replied by saying, "I believe Krishna didn't discriminate between humans and dogs. For him every one is the same and he must be proud of looking at that fur baby." Soon, another added, "Bhagwan har kisi me baste hai chahe janwar ho ya insan (God is present in everyone be it animal or human)."

People asked those condemning the video to rethink and take note of the intentions with which the dog was dressed up on the auspicious day. "I am not sure about his intention but all the hindu religious scriptures has talked great about animals . Think about it every god has an animal as a carrier . If done with good intention I think , it is a good gesture," a netizen wrote on X. "This is actually cute… no need to take offence on small things like these… Krishna ji wont mind i promise… Happy Janmashtami," another user noted.

Read Also
Are you a pet parent and planning its marriage? Read this
article-image

More reels of the doggo

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that it isn't the first time the pet parents dressed their doggo as a different personality or a character.

There are several reels on Joy's Instagram page that show it being dressed as a chef, a person with a traditional Marathi topi, and even flaunting the I'Day look with a tricolocollar bow.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Very Cute, No Offence': Dog Dressed As Lord Krishna Goes Viral, Draws Mixed Reactions On Internet

'Very Cute, No Offence': Dog Dressed As Lord Krishna Goes Viral, Draws Mixed Reactions On Internet

Janmashtami 2024: Jabalpur Central Jail Inmates Observe Fast Together, Organize 'Matki Phod'...

Janmashtami 2024: Jabalpur Central Jail Inmates Observe Fast Together, Organize 'Matki Phod'...

'It's Not Cool': Kolkata Biker Performs Dangerous Stunt, Nearly Tosses Female Pillion Rider & Leaves...

'It's Not Cool': Kolkata Biker Performs Dangerous Stunt, Nearly Tosses Female Pillion Rider & Leaves...

'Paris Is Chaprified': 'Pakistani' TikToker Goes Viral For His Cringe Dance Video From Eiffel Tower

'Paris Is Chaprified': 'Pakistani' TikToker Goes Viral For His Cringe Dance Video From Eiffel Tower

Telangana: Woman Miraculously Escapes From Getting Crushed Under Train, Chilling Video Shows Her...

Telangana: Woman Miraculously Escapes From Getting Crushed Under Train, Chilling Video Shows Her...