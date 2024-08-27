'Very Cute, No Offence': Dog Dressed As Lord Krishna Goes Viral, Draws Mixed Reactions On Internet

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, pet parent from styled his golden retriever to resemble Lord Krishna. He dressed the doggo with an adorable pink scarf and a couple of hand and neck accessories. With a fancy head crown and a necklace, he made 'Joy' pose for camera in a Krishna Kanhaiya look. Hiding himself behind his pet, he held a flute to complete the look. As the video of the doggo dressed as Lord Krishna was uploaded online, it caught the attention of internet users and gathered mixed reactions. While a few people found the idea to be cute, others didn't find it okay to make a dog dress up like the Almighty.

Before you take a look at what people said regarding the dog wearing costume and accessories like the Lord, you could check out the video by yourself. The video was uploaded on Instagram by Joy's pet parents on August 25. They released the video of the doggo posing with a look inspired by Lord Krishna and captioned it with a heart emoji.

Watch video

A dog dressed as Lord Krishna sparks outrage online

The video has already crossed three million views on the social media platform and left people talking about it. The video initially drew some criticism for grooming the animal with notes of Lord Krishna's appearance. "This guy portrayed dog as Bhagwan Krishna, It's very wrong don't do this type of cheap things," an X page posted leaving a few upset and triggered. In reply, retweets read, "What’s wrong with you guys?? You keep disrespecting God… shame on you guys."

Hs are the foolest of the ppl https://t.co/sq8EKv3Qw8 — Lone wolf 🇮🇳 (@the_kapilvishwa) August 26, 2024

What’s wrong with you guys?? You keep disrespecting God… shame on you guys https://t.co/q4pf2MVQld — Ashu(Vinesh Phogat is World Champion) (@aslamios) August 26, 2024

Taking a stand against the backlash the video faced, pet lovers alleged there was nothing wrong in portraying a dog in a Lord's look. One of the X users replied by saying, "I believe Krishna didn't discriminate between humans and dogs. For him every one is the same and he must be proud of looking at that fur baby." Soon, another added, "Bhagwan har kisi me baste hai chahe janwar ho ya insan (God is present in everyone be it animal or human)."

2 year old human babies are dressed as Shri Krishna as well. For many, a dog is not just a dog. Don’t spread nonsense in the name of Shri Krishna. Our Bhagwan loves animals. Take this nonsense some other place https://t.co/HNjo97Pvuh — KabiraSpeaking (@sarcsticHindu) August 26, 2024

What a handsome doggo. ♥️ https://t.co/HCslF8Ya9U — Amit Schandillia (@Schandillia) August 27, 2024

People asked those condemning the video to rethink and take note of the intentions with which the dog was dressed up on the auspicious day. "I am not sure about his intention but all the hindu religious scriptures has talked great about animals . Think about it every god has an animal as a carrier . If done with good intention I think , it is a good gesture," a netizen wrote on X. "This is actually cute… no need to take offence on small things like these… Krishna ji wont mind i promise… Happy Janmashtami," another user noted.

More reels of the doggo

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that it isn't the first time the pet parents dressed their doggo as a different personality or a character.

There are several reels on Joy's Instagram page that show it being dressed as a chef, a person with a traditional Marathi topi, and even flaunting the I'Day look with a tricolocollar bow.