'Prophet Kahan': On Janmashtami, One Muslim Sect Has Greetings For Followers Of Hazrat Krishna

The Baha'i House of Worship (Lotus Temple) in Delhi | FPJ

In one hadith – a form of Islamic oral tradition that compiles the words and actions of Prophet Muhammad – he is believed to have said, “There was a God's prophet in India, who is dark in colour and his name was Kahan.” According to Ahmadiyya belief, 'Kahan' in hadith quoted from 'Hamadan Dailmi Chapter Al-Kaaf' is Lord Krishna.

Though there are views that the reference to the dark-complexioned prophet is probably an interpolation, Ahmadiyyas consider Krishna as a prophet, revering him as Hazrat Krishna, a holy messenger of Allah.

During the inauguration of a new Ahmadiyya centre in Leicester, UK in January 1996, the fourth Caliph of the sect, Hazrat Mirza Tahir Ahmad, is reported to have made a statement in favour of Lord Krishna. Speaking at the interfaith dialogue event, he said, “He (Krishna) used a language of symbols to convey to the world of that time some truths. If you read Bhagavad Gita in detail, it is not just an account of the war between two factions. It is, in reality, a masterpiece of description of goodness pitched against evil. A battle between darkness and light.”

A Ahmadiyya greeting card for Janmashtami | FPJ

Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (1835-1908), born in Qadian in Indian Punjab, founded the Ahmadiyya movement in 1889 and was the community's first Caliph. He claimed to be the messiah whose advent was foretold by the Prophet Muhammad. The sect, one of 73 in Islam, recognises a line of prophets, including Zarathustra, Abraham, Moses, Jesus, Krishna, Buddha, Confucius, Lao Tzu and Guru Nanak.

However, these beliefs are considered heretical by other sets who consider Muhammad as the last prophet. While India recognises the sect as Muslim, countries like Pakistan do not. Ahmadiyyas say that the Quran mentions 1,24,000 prophets sent by Allah and Krishna is one of them.

Another non-Hindu religious group that embraces Krishna as a prophet are Baha'is, members of a faith founded in the late 19th century by Bahaullah, in what is now Iran.

Bahaullah's son Abdul Baha, who led the Baha'is as their spiritual leader between 1892 and 1921, spread the faith to the rest of the world. Headquartered in Haifa, the religion recognises a line of religious teachers, including Krishna, Moses, Buddha, Zarathustra and Jesus as prophets.

In their message on Janmashtami, Nargis Gaur, the secretary of the local spiritual assembly, as their community units are called, said, “On this sacred day of Janmashtami, the Baha'i community of Mumbai extends heartfelt wishes of joy, harmony and spiritual enlightenment to all.”

She continued, “Let us embrace the teachings of Lord Krishna and the principles of unity and love upheld by the Baha'i faith, remembering that idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'; the world is one family. May this day inspire us to work together towards a world of peace, understanding, and oneness. Jai Shri Krishna and blessings to all from the Baha'i community of Mumbai.”