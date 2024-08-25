Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Everything About History, Significance & More

Krishna Janmashtami 2024 | AFP

Janmashtami is one of the prominent Hindu festivals. It marks the birth of Lord Krishna and is celebrated for two days starting Monday. It is also known as Krishna Janmashtami and Gokulashtami. The auspicious festival is celebrated in different ways. On the first day of celebration, devotees fast and follow the rituals. On the second day, Dahi Handi is celebrated in various parts of the country, especially in the Konkan regions of India.

Why do we celebrate Krishna Janmashtami?

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna is considered to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He was born on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad, hence the celebration known as "Janmashtami," which means birth on Ashtami. This day is dedicated to worshipping Lord Krishna in his child form, also known as Laddu Gopal and Bal Gopal.

According to the legends, Lord Krishna was born in Mathura to Mata Devaki and Vasudeva at a time when evil forces (Kansa) ruled on the Earth and threatened to destroy humanity. After giving birth on earth, Lord Krishna defeated the demon Kansa, which also symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

Celebrations and rituals of Krishna Janmashtami

On this lively festival, people all over the country decorate their homes and temples with colors and lights. Devotees observe fasts and offer prayers to the Lord on the first day of the celebration, ending their fast at midnight after the Lord's birth. Bhajans, kirtans, and events are also organized on the first day of the celebration. Dahi Handi is celebrated in various parts of the region on the second day, especially in Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi. During the celebration, a pot of curd is hung high in the air and broken by humans, forming human pyramids.