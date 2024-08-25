 Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Everything About History, Significance & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKrishna Janmashtami 2024: Everything About History, Significance & More

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Everything About History, Significance & More

Janmashmatmi, also known as Krishna Janmashtami and Gokulaashtami, will be celebrated by Lord Krishna devotees on Monday. Meanwhile, Dahihandi will be celebrated on August 26, 2024.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 04:43 PM IST
article-image
Krishna Janmashtami 2024 | AFP

Janmashtami is one of the prominent Hindu festivals. It marks the birth of Lord Krishna and is celebrated for two days starting Monday. It is also known as Krishna Janmashtami and Gokulashtami. The auspicious festival is celebrated in different ways. On the first day of celebration, devotees fast and follow the rituals. On the second day, Dahi Handi is celebrated in various parts of the country, especially in the Konkan regions of India.

Why do we celebrate Krishna Janmashtami?

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna is considered to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He was born on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad, hence the celebration known as "Janmashtami," which means birth on Ashtami. This day is dedicated to worshipping Lord Krishna in his child form, also known as Laddu Gopal and Bal Gopal.

According to the legends, Lord Krishna was born in Mathura to Mata Devaki and Vasudeva at a time when evil forces (Kansa) ruled on the Earth and threatened to destroy humanity. After giving birth on earth, Lord Krishna defeated the demon Kansa, which also symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

FPJ Shorts
KumKum Bhagya Fame Asha Sharma Passes Away At 88
KumKum Bhagya Fame Asha Sharma Passes Away At 88
'Want To Donate My Prize Money': Mushfiqur Rahim Pledges To Help Bangladesh's Flood Victims After Historic Test Win Over Pakistan; VIDEO
'Want To Donate My Prize Money': Mushfiqur Rahim Pledges To Help Bangladesh's Flood Victims After Historic Test Win Over Pakistan; VIDEO
Ayush NEET UG 2024 Counselling Dates Announced: Registrations Start August 28
Ayush NEET UG 2024 Counselling Dates Announced: Registrations Start August 28
60-65% Of India's Household Gold Loans Market Untapped: Jefferies
60-65% Of India's Household Gold Loans Market Untapped: Jefferies
Read Also
Janmashtami 2024: Check Out Date, Puja Timing, City Wise Shubh Muhurat And More
article-image

Celebrations and rituals of Krishna Janmashtami

On this lively festival, people all over the country decorate their homes and temples with colors and lights. Devotees observe fasts and offer prayers to the Lord on the first day of the celebration, ending their fast at midnight after the Lord's birth. Bhajans, kirtans, and events are also organized on the first day of the celebration. Dahi Handi is celebrated in various parts of the region on the second day, especially in Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi. During the celebration, a pot of curd is hung high in the air and broken by humans, forming human pyramids.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Everything About History, Significance & More

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Everything About History, Significance & More

Kerala Lottery Result: August 25, 2024 - Akshaya AK-666 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: August 25, 2024 - Akshaya AK-666 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 25, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 25, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 25, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 25, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'Sad That He Focused On Only One Paragraph,' Says Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah In Response To Home...

'Sad That He Focused On Only One Paragraph,' Says Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah In Response To Home...