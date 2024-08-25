Janmashtami 2024: Check Out Date, Puja Timing, City Wise Shubh Muhurat And More

Janmashtami 2024 | Canva

One of the most holy and auspicious festivals in Hinduism is Janmashtami, celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. The occasion is observed on the eighth day of the dark fortnight, or Astami, in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. The festival of Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 26 this year.

As part of the festival's rituals, many Bal Gopal devotees go to temples on the anniversary of the god's birth to seek blessings. The Krishna Janmashtami shubh muhurat differs from city to city. Keep reading to know everything about the Janmashtami 2024 date, timing, and shubh muhurat.



Janmashtami 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat

The holy festival of Krishna Janmashtami 2024 will be observed on Monday, August 26. According to Drik Panchang, below is the list of shubh muhurat and timings for this year's Janmashtami celebrations:

Astami Tithi Begins: August 26, 3:39 am

Astami Tithi Ends: August 27, 2:19 am

Midnight Shubh Muhurat: August 27, 12:23 am

Nishita Puja: August 27, 12:01 am - 12:45 am

Rohini Nakshatra Begins: August 26, 3:55 pm

Rohini Nakshatra Ends: August 27, 3:38 pm

Parana Muhurat (time to break vrat): August 27, after 3:38 pm

Rohini Nakshatra End Time: 3:38 pm (Ashtami will be over before sunrise on parana day)

Parana Time (according to modern traditions): August 27, 12:45 am

Chandrodaya Time: August 26, 11:20 pm

Janmashtami 2024 city wise shubh muhurat

New Delhi: August 27, 2024, 12:01 am - 12:45 am

Noida: August 27, 2024, 12:00 pm - 12:44 am

Mumbai: August 27, 2024, 12:17 am - 01:03 am

Pune: August 27, 2024, 12:03 am - 12:59 am

Gurgaon: August 27, 2024, 12:01 am to 12:46 am

Bengaluru: August 27, 2024, 11:58 pm - 12:44 am

Kolkata: August 27, 2024, 11:16 pm - 12:01 am

Chandigarh: August 27, 2024, 12:03 am - 12:47 am

Chennai: August 27, 2024, 11:48 pm - 12:34 am

Jaipur: August 27, 2024, 12:06 am - 12:51 am

Hyderabad: August 27, 2024, 11:55 pm - 12:41 am

Ahmedabad: August 27, 2024, 12:19 am - 01:04 am