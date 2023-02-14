e-Paper Get App
Valentine's Day 2023: Laugh out loud with these memes

Whether you love or hate Valentine's Day or are spending it with your partner or flying solo, these hilarious Valentine's Day memes will ensure you don't feel alone!

Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
Valentine's Day, or the day of "love," is finally here! Each year, February 14 is celebrated all over the world as Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day is one of those holidays that people either love or despise. Those who love it appreciate the chocolates, flowers, teddy bears, and sweet romance.

The pressure it puts on couples to make every moment super-romantic annoys some individuals in relationships, while many single people find it to be a little alienating.

Here are some memes that will make you laugh on this Valentine's Day.

article-image

