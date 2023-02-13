Valentine's Day 2023: 7 ways to celebrate the day of 'LOVE' at home

Valentine's Day is finally here! After the week-long countdown, the day is finally here. For the unversed, February 14 is known as Valentine's Day and is celebrated as the day of 'LOVE' all over the world.

Many couples would go out on fancy dates, take long drives, pamper each other with expensive gifts, and maybe travel to a beautiful location to celebrate the romantic day.

But, not all of us are lucky to get a leave from work, and hence, we will be celebrating the romantic day at home.

Here are 7 budget-friendly ways to celebrate Valentine's Day at home.

Write a letter to your partner

Letters are out of fashion. But this oldest form of communication has been around for a reason. Write a letter to your partner and express your love for him or her in it. When we are unable to express our feelings to someone we care about, writing them down is a solution. Pour your heart out in the letter.

Plan a movie night at home

A movie night can never go wrong. Watch that romantic movie you had saved on your watchlist. Order some popcorn and cold drinks, and you're good to go.

Play a game

Turn the date night into a play date. You can play a lot of games on date night. Cards, UNO, Monopoly, Zenga, puzzles, and much more—make it fun and add prizes as well.

Perform for your partner

Dedicate that song that reminds you of your partner. Or that poem you'd like to dedicate to your partner. Sing that song for your partner if you're into singing. This will make the night even more special. You can also dance together to the song your partner likes.

Cook together

Cooking together is fun! Cook that dish you've wanted to try for a long time. Do it all: chopping, preparing the dish, frying, and baking. It is fun to work together in the kitchen.

Candle light dinner

This is the classic Valentine's Day ritual for all couples, that can never go out of fashion. Dinner with your partner at home, with dim lighting and a candle-lit table, sets the bar really high. This is romantic and beautiful as well.

Skin Care

Pamper yourself and your partner with some skin care regime. Put that face mask you bought last month and pamper your skin. Help each other in the skincare routine.

