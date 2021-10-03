'Utterly shocking': Union minister's son allegedly runs car over protesting farmers in UP's Lakhimpur-Kheri; netizens infuriated

Several persons were injured and three vehicles were set on fire when protests on farm laws took a violent turn and unidentified persons opened fire at the farmers.

Infuriated farmers set three jeeps on fire after some of the protestors were run over by the vehicles. One of the vehicles belongs to Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra Teni.

Over a dozen farmers have been injured and unconfirmed reports said that three farmers had died in the incident. Officials, however, refused to confirm the number of deaths or the number of persons injured in the incident.

Earlier in the day, thousands of farmers had marched to Tikuniya on Sunday and staged protests against the Uttar Pradesh government.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to reach Banvir village to attend a programme organised by the Union Minister.

However, farmers occupied the helipad site at Maharaja Agrasen Sports Ground, where his helicopter was to land.

Following this, the Deputy Chief Minister's programme was changed and he reached Lakhimpur by road from Lucknow.

Angry farmers in Tikunia protested by uprooting the hoardings welcoming him.

The farmers came from adjoining villages like Palia, Bhira, Bijua, Khajuria and Sampurna Nagar with black flags in their hands.

Photos and videos from Lakhimpur have gone viral triggering widespread condemnation for the perpetrators and the UP government.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look. (Trigger warning: violence)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With inputs from IANS.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 05:58 PM IST