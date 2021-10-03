Uttar Pradesh: Three die after Union minister Ajay Mishra's son allegedly runs car over protesting farmers in Lakhimpur

Lucknow: Irate mob of farmers create ruckus, set ablaze vehicles, pelted stones in Tikonia area of Lakhimpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday after a car owned by the son of union minister of state for home affairs, Ajay Mishra rammed into a procession organized to protest against farm bills. According to Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) office-bearers three farmers died on the spot while 7-8 have been injured and were rushed to hospital for treatment. After hearing about this incident, a large number of farmers from the nearby areas reached at the spot and started shouting slogans. The vehicle of union minister’s son Monu was burnt along with few others by the agitated mob. The BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has rushed for Lakhimpur from Delhi border after hearing about the incident.

Sensing trouble the state government has sent Additional Director General (ADG), Police, Prashant Kumar on the spot. To control the mob, heavy police force was sent to the area along with the officials of district administration.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when over hundreds of farmers in Lakhimpur were marching towards Banvirpur locality where the Deputy Chief Minister of UP, K.P. Maurya was to arrive. The Dy CM was to address a meeting of party workers in the area. The farmers had planned to stage demonstration in front of Maurya against farm bills. While farmers were on their way, a car allegedly owned by union minister’s son rammed in their procession injuring many. This agitated the mob and they started creating ruckus. The irate mob of farmers set several vehicles ablaze and pelted stones.

It may be mentioned that the farmers in the Lakhimpur area have been agitating against farm laws for quite some time. A large number of farmers from this district have been taking part in the agitations at Delhi border also.

Reacting on it the national president of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav said that time has come when farmers would not let any BJP leader enter in their areas. He said that union minister’s son was crushing farmers who were peacefully agitating.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 05:24 PM IST