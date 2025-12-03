VIDEO: Tea Vendor Assaults Woman At Barabanki Railway Station While Bystanders Look On

A shocking incident at Barabanki Railway Station has triggered widespread outrage after a video surfaced showing a tea vendor brutally assaulting a woman on the platform. The incident, which occurred in the Kotwali Nagar area, quickly went viral on social media, raising serious questions about passenger safety and the responsiveness of Government Railway Police (GRP) and railway staff.

The video shows the vendor repeatedly kicking and punching the woman while several bystanders watch without intervening. No railway employee or GRP personnel can be seen arriving at the spot during the assault, prompting criticism of the authorities' failure to ensure security on the station premises.

Eyewitnesses claim the man seen in the video works as a tea vendor at the station. The woman, who appears to be shouting abuses at him during the altercation, was left to fend for herself as onlookers merely recorded the violence instead of helping her.

Following the video’s circulation, questions have been raised over the working style of railway officials and the state of women’s safety in public transport areas. However, Station Superintendent AK Raizada and GRP officials have stated that they have not yet received official information regarding the incident.