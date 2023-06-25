UP: Man Roams With 'Russian Kaha Milegi' Poster Around Girl Students In Muzaffarnagar College Premises; Police Respond After Video Goes Viral

'Russian Kaha Milegi' Viral Video | Twitter

A video from Shri Ram College in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh showing a man holding a placard bearing an inappropriate message has gone viral on the internet. The text was not only hinting at racist behaviour but also something unacceptable on educational premises as the words yelled out loud at his sensual hunt.

About viral video

Noting the slang that associates Russian females with sex workers, the placard read "Muzaffarnagar Main Russian Kha Milegi? (Where will a find a Russian in Muzaffarnagar)" However, it is unclear whether the incident came out as a ragging exercise or a reel filmed for grabbing eyeballs and going viral on the internet. It showed the man casually roaming with the placard at the college premises around both male as well as female students.

Police respond

Taking cognisance of the viral video that surfaced on the internet, the police replied and said that necessary legal action is underway. They tweeted, "Necessary legal action is being taken by the New Mandi police station in connection with the case."