Caught On Camera: College in UP's Hapur Serves Food With No Vegetable But Cooked 'Rat' (WATCH) |

What would you do if you ordered a vegetarian meal to soothe your hunger and received a leg piece in it? You would probably be shocked and screaming at the unexpected moment. In a case even worse than getting a usually consumed meat, students and staff of a college in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh were disgusted to know that the food preparations had a 'rat' soaked inside the gravy.

A journalist took to share the video from the incident drawing the attention of authorities to look into the matter and take necessary action. In the video, a dead rat was spilled out of a vegetable-based gravy. It was said that there were hardly any vegetables but a rat cooked instead at UP's Rama Medical College.

WATCH VIDEO

Despite the undated video showing a rat accidentally found in food surfaced online, so far there's no comment made by the respective educational institute. No police action has been reported in this regard.

Similar incidents

Days ago this June, a student at the Jiangxi Industry Polytechnic College discovered something strange in his dish at the school canteen. It was noted that the food had a rat's head purportedly instead of duck meat.

Earlier, a shocking case of food mishap was reported from the UK when a woman found a fried chicken head in her KFC meal.

