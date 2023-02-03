Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Disturbing video of a naked woman ringing doorbell in Rampur and leaving unanswered goes viral

Viral Video | Twitter

Uttar Pradesh: A video of a naked woman roaming on the streets of Rampur has surfaced on the internet and gone viral. The disturbing video captures the unidentified female purportedly seeking help by ringing the doorbells of nearby houses, but leaving unattended from the premises.

A report in Times of India quoted a resident who lodged a complaint at the police station in this regard and read, "Five minutes after she left my house, two bikers followed her. A few minutes later, a police patrolling van also followed them." The resident suggested the naked woman to be in her mid-20s.

It can be learned that the incident from Milak village in Rampur took place and was captured in the CCTV footage on the night of January 29. "If anyone comes across such a woman on the streets, I urge them to cloth her first and then intimate the nearest police station for further action in the matter," said a police official in a tweeted video. He further added that the CCTV footages are being looked into in order to investigate the matter.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)