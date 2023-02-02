Bihar: IAS officer KK Pathak uses abusive language in a bureaucrat meeting, video of 'Gaalibaaz' goes viral | Twitter

Bihar: A video showing an IAS officer reportedly identified as KK Pathak using abusive language while scolding deputy collectors during a meeting has surfaced on the internet. The footage has now gone viral and has been viewed by several people on Twitter, including senior officials and other concerned representatives from the government.

"Haven't you ever seen people honking on the road when the signal is red? Despite it being a red signal, they would still create noise by honking. Commoners are commoners, and what's the case with deputy collectors?" KK Pathak speaks in the undated video as he compares the traffic scenes of Bihar and Chennai. He concludes the meeting by saying that the discussion would continue on Wednesday the 13th.

Taking note of the viral video, the media reported that the President of Bihar Administrative Services Association (BASA), Sunil Tiwari, criticised the KK Pathak. It was further noted that Tiwari sought the state administration to suspend him.

(The video contains abusive language) WATCH:

BJP Spokesperson (Bihar) tweeted in a reply to the incident and wrote, "IAS KK Pathak may be a very educated scholar but he has suffered from mental depression and frustration while being in bureaucracy for a long time. Get it treated. He is abusing mother- sister to the BASA officers like a street lumpen or hooligans. He must apologise or sack him. (sic)"

IAS KK Pathak may be a very educated scholar but he has suffered from mental depression and frustration while being in bureaucracy for a long time. Get it treated.



He is abusing mother- sister to the BASA officers like a street lumpen or hooligans. He must apologise or sack him. pic.twitter.com/TgeC39uH6e — Nikhil Anand (@NikhilAnandBJP) February 2, 2023

While the internet slammed the IAS officer as "Gaalibaaz," a few came in support of him and said, "KK pathak is absolutely right. BASA needs a strict instructor like him."

KK pathak is absolutely right. @AssociationBas needs a strict instructor like him.

BAS officers totally lack ethically and morally.These BAS officers discriminate wid those who r in other services like BFS,BRS etc. Read d latest news clips,how these BAS officers insults others. — Mukesh (@imukesh_) February 2, 2023

