Chandigarh: IAS officer performs CPR to save life of man who collapsed at CHB office, watch video

Chandigarh: The internet is rolling out a video showing a life-saving deed being caught on camera. A video being shared by multiple users on social media hails IAS officer and Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg for timely performing CPR and saving a resident's life after he collapsed due to an alleged heart attack.

DCW Swati Maliwal also tweeted the video and praised Garg for the precious deed. She emphasized the need to know CPR and wrote (translated), "...The more his work is appreciated, the less it is. Lives can be saved from heart attack. Everyone should learn CPR. (sic)"

एक आदमी को हार्ट अटैक आया तो चंडीगढ़ के हेल्थ सेक्रेटरी IAS @Garg_Yashpal जी ने तुरंत CPR देकर उस आदमी की जान बचाई। उनके इस काम की जितनी सराहना की जाए उतनी कम है। हार्ट अटैक से जानें बचाई जा सकती हैं। हर इंसान को CPR सीखना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/C7dWVsAoOI — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 18, 2023

Janak Lal, a resident of Sector-41, had visited the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) office in connection with a case of building violation against him when he suddenly collapsed. Garg rushed to the man and gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in an attempt to save Janak's life.

According to the Indian Express, the incident took place on Tuesday and Janak is now under observation at Government Multi Speciality Hospital, Sector-16. The media outlet quoted the IAS officer in their report and brought to light that Garg had no proper training in performing CPR but had recently watched visuals of it on a TV channel.

