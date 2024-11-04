 Using Self-Grown Pumpkin, 46-Year-Old Man Sails More Than 73 Km On Washington's Columbia River
Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
Pumpkin boat at GWR | YouTube/Guinness World Records

Gary Kristensen, a US man not only caught the attention of people by riding through a river for more than 73 kilometres on a pumpkin but also secured a world record. He sailed along the Columbia River in Washington in his pumpkin boa, carved out of the vegetable he grew with great determination, inking his name in the Guinness World Records.

The boatman who achieved the prestigious title through his sail, used a self-grown pumpkin. Kristensen hand-carved his pumpkin boat and called it "Punky Loafster".

The 46-year-old has been in the news for growing pumpkins at his garden to sail on a large sized produce one day. Since 2011, Gary has been cultivating giant pumpkins to accomplish his dream sail.

Video: Gary Kristensen sails on hand-carved pumpkin boat

"Gary has grown giant pumpkins since 2011. In 2013, he carved his first boat-sized pumpkin to compete in the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta. In 2024, he finally grew a pumpkin large enough for this record attempt," said the record's page.

Wait, what? Egypt man sets Guinness World Record for pulling nearly 16,000 kg truck with just his...
article-image

Weighed more than 555 kg, sailed for 26 hours

In his recent attempt, the Punky Loafster reportedly weighed 555.2 kilograms and 14 feet in size. At the time of harvest, its stunning weight was compared to that of a grand piano.

The pumpkin boat took nearly 26 hours to navigate through the waters and allow Gary turn his dream to reality.

Gary started rowing his hand-carved vessel this October.

"The longest journey by pumpkin boat (paddling) is 73.50 km (45.67 miles), and was achieved by Gary Kristensen (USA), in Oregon, USA, on 12 October 2024," said the GWR while sharing a video of the record holder on YouTube.

