Wait, what? Egypt man sets Guinness World Record for pulling nearly 16,000 kg truck with just his teeth; WATCH

Ouch! Is your tooth hurting already? In a bizarre incident, a man towed a heavy truck with his teeth.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
article-image
Wait, what? Egypt man sets Guinness World Record for pulling nearly 16,000 kg truck with just his teeth; WATCH | Instagram: Guinness World Records
Egypt: An interesting video shared by the Instagram handle of Guinness World Records shows the moment when a man from Egypt set a record for pulling a heavy truck with just his teeth. Even if the man, identified as Ashraf Suliman, coined his name in the records in 2021, the video of him energetically driving the vehicle with his teeth doesn't fail in impressing netizens even today. WATCH:

article-image

The Instagram reel was captioned to read, "Heaviest road vehicle pulled with teeth: 15,730.0 kg (34.678.714 lbs) by Ashraf Suliman (sic)." It came from Egypt's Ismailia but stunned the entire world.

Within days of being uploaded online, the video has gathered more than 500K views and thousands of likes. Netizens couldn't resist from reacting to the video. "Now my teeth are aching," they typed in the comments section.

article-image

