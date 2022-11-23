Guinness World Records: 22-year-old California dog identified as the oldest in the world |

A dog named Gino Wolf from California is the oldest dog alive, according to Guinness World Records. Gino is 22 years and 52 days old as of November 15, 2022, in Los Angeles, California, USA. The dog's owner, Alex Wolf, 40, credits Gino's longevity to a healthy and balanced diet, veterinary care, and his own zest for life.

According to Today.com, the puppy was born on September 24, 2000, and was adopted from Colorado's Humane Society of Boulder Valley in 2002.

The owner Alex Wolf told Guinness World Records, "I've taken great care of him over the years, and he is still in relatively good shape and really cute, which is surprising considering his age!"

These days, Gino prefers activities like taking naps by the fire, snacking on salmon treats, and riding around the neighbourhood in a wagon, since his eyesight isn't what it used to be. In fact, Wolf celebrated Gino's Guinness World Record with an extra-long waggon ride.

"He's gotten a lot of love, and I think he's just a strong dog. He's been there every step of the way and I'm so glad we got him. He's the best", Wolf said.

"When he was younger, he used to love exploring my parents' huge backyard with our other dogs in Manhattan Beach, going on walks off the leash in Venice, going on drives along the coast blasting music with his head out the window, or running around on the golf course in La Quinta," he added.