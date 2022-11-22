Netizens pour love on picture of homeless man sharing his tiny mattress with stray dogs | Twitter

Kind acts of humanity touches everyone's hearts. Whether we see any animal caring for other animal or humans helping other human beings and even animals.

Recently, a photo of a homeless man allowing stray dogs to rest on his tiny mattress is receiving immense love from netizens. The picture was shared by IFS (Indian Forest Service) officer Susanta Nanda on Sunday on Twitter. He captioned the picture as, "Our heart has to be large enough to accommodate this big world."

In the image, a homeless man is seen sleeping on the side of a road with a sheet of fabric, his tiny mattress under him. The man himself didn't have shelter and still providing that to these animals.

See the picture below:

Out heart has to be large enough to accommodate this big world. pic.twitter.com/LjQGYaARjR — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 20, 2022

The post garnered nearly 1,000 likes and netizens were simply impressed with the man and they commented the following on the post:

So heart warming!! — Winnie Wallace (@WinnieW47020458) November 20, 2022

24 carat gold heart😘😘 — sumit sudhansu Dubey (@SudhansuSumit) November 20, 2022

What a man 🥰🙏🏻 — kishmish (@elfalover) November 20, 2022

Earlier, a CCTV footage shared by Leicestershire Police has gone viral on social media for showing a dog entering the police station when it lost route to his home. When the police brought the case to notice by uploading the footage on Facebook, netizens commented praising the animal for his clever decision of walking into the right place.