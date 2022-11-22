Netizens pour love on picture of homeless man sharing his tiny mattress with stray dogs

Kind acts of humanity touches everyone's hearts. Whether we see any animal caring for other animal or humans helping other human beings and even animals.
Recently, a photo of a homeless man allowing stray dogs to rest on his tiny mattress is receiving immense love from netizens. The picture was shared by IFS (Indian Forest Service) officer Susanta Nanda on Sunday on Twitter. He captioned the picture as, "Our heart has to be large enough to accommodate this big world."
In the image, a homeless man is seen sleeping on the side of a road with a sheet of fabric, his tiny mattress under him. The man himself didn't have shelter and still providing that to these animals.
See the picture below:
The post garnered nearly 1,000 likes and netizens were simply impressed with the man and they commented the following on the post:
Earlier, a CCTV footage shared by Leicestershire Police has gone viral on social media for showing a dog entering the police station when it lost route to his home. When the police brought the case to notice by uploading the footage on Facebook, netizens commented praising the animal for his clever decision of walking into the right place.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)