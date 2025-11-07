VIDEO: 38-Yo Surat Man Dies After Falling On Road While Escaping Dangerous Stray Dogs Attack | X @DeshGujarat

In yet another tragic incident highlighting the stray dog threat, a 38-year-old man from Surat lost his life after being chased by a pack of stray dogs. The victim, identified as Ibrahim alias Ejaz Ahmed Ansari, succumbed to his injuries days after the horrifying episode, which was caught on CCTV.

The incident took place on October 24 in Bhandariwad, Saiyedpura area of Surat. Ibrahim was returning home after his morning prayers when a group of six to seven stray dogs started chasing him aggressively.

In an attempt to escape, he ran for his life but stumbled and fell hard on the road. The fall caused severe trauma, resulting in a brain hemorrhage and paralysis, as a major nerve in his spine was damaged. Despite days of treatment at the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries days after the incident.

WATCH VIDEO:

Surat man dies from fall injury while running away from stray dog packhttps://t.co/csLgVGwHmv pic.twitter.com/z9dbwg0a07 — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) November 6, 2025

The disturbing CCTV footage of the incident has reignited public outrage over the rising number of stray dog attacks in urban areas. Locals and the victim’s family have accused the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) of negligence and demanded immediate action to control the growing population of stray dogs.

Desh Gujarat reported that a family member of the deceased quoted, “If you look at the number of complaints on the SMC portal or at Civil Hospital and SMIMER Hospital, you’ll see that these stray terrorist dogs are attacking everyone, from small children to adults and senior citizens, and even taking lives.”

The tragic death of Ibrahim Ansari has once again brought to light the urgent need for effective stray dog management and the enforcement of stronger measures to ensure public safety in residential areas across the city.