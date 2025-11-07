 VIDEO: 38-Yo Surat Man Dies After Falling On Road While Escaping Dangerous Stray Dogs Attack
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVIDEO: 38-Yo Surat Man Dies After Falling On Road While Escaping Dangerous Stray Dogs Attack

VIDEO: 38-Yo Surat Man Dies After Falling On Road While Escaping Dangerous Stray Dogs Attack

In yet another tragic incident highlighting the stray dog threat, a 38-year-old man from Surat lost his life after being chased by a pack of stray dogs. The victim, identified as Ibrahim alias Ejaz Ahmed Ansari, succumbed to his injuries days after the horrifying episode, which was caught on CCTV.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: 38-Yo Surat Man Dies After Falling On Road While Escaping Dangerous Stray Dogs Attack | X @DeshGujarat

In yet another tragic incident highlighting the stray dog threat, a 38-year-old man from Surat lost his life after being chased by a pack of stray dogs. The victim, identified as Ibrahim alias Ejaz Ahmed Ansari, succumbed to his injuries days after the horrifying episode, which was caught on CCTV.

The incident took place on October 24 in Bhandariwad, Saiyedpura area of Surat. Ibrahim was returning home after his morning prayers when a group of six to seven stray dogs started chasing him aggressively.

In an attempt to escape, he ran for his life but stumbled and fell hard on the road. The fall caused severe trauma, resulting in a brain hemorrhage and paralysis, as a major nerve in his spine was damaged. Despite days of treatment at the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries days after the incident.

WATCH VIDEO:

FPJ Shorts
Adani's 2,400 MW Bhagalpur Power Project, With ₹30,000 Crore Outlay, Marks Turning Point In Bihar's Economic Story
Adani's 2,400 MW Bhagalpur Power Project, With ₹30,000 Crore Outlay, Marks Turning Point In Bihar's Economic Story
'Do Not Fall Prey To Those Who Mislead People': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Warns People Before Next Polls
'Do Not Fall Prey To Those Who Mislead People': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Warns People Before Next Polls
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tribute To ‘Vande Mataram’, Calls It The Soul Of India’s Freedom Struggle | VIDEO
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tribute To ‘Vande Mataram’, Calls It The Soul Of India’s Freedom Struggle | VIDEO
CLAT 2026 Registration Ends Today At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW
CLAT 2026 Registration Ends Today At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW
Read Also
'Animal Sacrificed In Space!' Tragic Tale Of Russian Dog Laika Who Was Sent To Space 68 Years Ago...
article-image

The disturbing CCTV footage of the incident has reignited public outrage over the rising number of stray dog attacks in urban areas. Locals and the victim’s family have accused the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) of negligence and demanded immediate action to control the growing population of stray dogs.

Read Also
Remove Stray Dogs From Near Schools, Hospitals, Move Them To Shelters After Sterilisation: Supreme...
article-image

Desh Gujarat reported that a family member of the deceased quoted, “If you look at the number of complaints on the SMC portal or at Civil Hospital and SMIMER Hospital, you’ll see that these stray terrorist dogs are attacking everyone, from small children to adults and senior citizens, and even taking lives.”

The tragic death of Ibrahim Ansari has once again brought to light the urgent need for effective stray dog management and the enforcement of stronger measures to ensure public safety in residential areas across the city.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Government School Children Served Food In Scrap Paper Instead Of Plates In Sheopur; Video...

MP News: Government School Children Served Food In Scrap Paper Instead Of Plates In Sheopur; Video...

VIDEO: 38-Yo Surat Man Dies After Falling On Road While Escaping Dangerous Stray Dogs Attack

VIDEO: 38-Yo Surat Man Dies After Falling On Road While Escaping Dangerous Stray Dogs Attack

Video Shows Inmates Dancing & Partying Inside Ranchi Jail, 2 Officials Suspended

Video Shows Inmates Dancing & Partying Inside Ranchi Jail, 2 Officials Suspended

'Life Has Little Value': Commuters Seen Risking Lives As Trains Hit Delay Due To Motormen Strike In...

'Life Has Little Value': Commuters Seen Risking Lives As Trains Hit Delay Due To Motormen Strike In...

'Done With This City': Viral Reddit Post Slams Mumbai’s Local Train Chaos After Flash Strike;...

'Done With This City': Viral Reddit Post Slams Mumbai’s Local Train Chaos After Flash Strike;...