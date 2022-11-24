Argentina couple holds Guinness World Record for most body modifications

Argentina couple holds world record for most body modifications |

While most people take lot of time to decide which body modifications to go for- tattoos, piercings and so on, and whether to go for it or not; this couple from Argentina has set the Guinness World Record for the most body modifications. Gabriela Peralta and Victor Hugo Peralta are passionate about tattoos and body modifications and so far they have about 98 of them. They first set the Guinness World Records in 2014 with 84 modifications.

The couple has sclera (the white part of their eyes tattooed, making their eyeballs inky black), 50 piercings, eight microdermals, 14 body implants, five dental implants, four ear expanders, two ear bolts and one forked tongue.

Victor Hugo Peralta told Guinness World Records, "Enjoy life, enjoy the art. Tattoos don't make you a good or bad person - it's just art. There will be those who appreciate it and others who don't."

Check the post below:

The most painful modifications for Gabriela have been the scarifications; she has three and says the sensation is incomparable to any other modification. For Victor, the most painful experience was the pigmentation of his tongue, which caused difficulty breathing for hours. For the couple, body modifications are the greatest symbol of artistic expression and freedom.